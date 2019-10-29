KILLS
24 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 win over Adams Central.
20 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 win over Hi-Line.
17 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 win over North Platte St. Pat’s.
15 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 win over Shelton.
13 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over North Platte St. Pat’s.
12 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Axtell.
11 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 win over Shelton.
10 — Natalie Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 win over Red Cloud.
9 — Jilian Collins, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Adams Central.
9 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
ACES
6 — Ryeann Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 win over Red Cloud.
5 — Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 win over Hi-Line.
4 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 win over Shelton.
4 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
4 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
4 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ win over Red Cloud.
3 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 win over Adams Central.
3 — Nicole Cederburg, Axtell, in the WIldcats’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 win over Franklin.
3 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-Line.
BLOCKS
7 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 win over Adams Central.
7 — Lexie Eckhoff, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 win over Franklin.
5 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 win over North Platte St. Pat’s.
4 — Chelsea Fisher, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 win over Shelton
4 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Shelton.
4 — Haley Fleischman, Pleasanton, in the Eagles’ sweep of North Platte St. Pat’s.
3 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Adams Central.
3 — Jilian Collins, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Adams Central.
3 — Paige Lindau, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ win over Franklin.
3 — Haley Stone, Elm Creek, in the Buffaloes’ 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 win over Hi-Line.
ASSISTS
45 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 win over Adams Central.
43 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 win over North Platte St. Pat’s.
30 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 win over Shelton.
24 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 win over Hi-Line.
21 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 win over Red Cloud.
20 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
20 — Kailey Trampe, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 win over Franklin.
15 — Morgan Sindt, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-Line.
13 — Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ loss to Bertrand.
DIGS
27 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 win over Adams Central.
23 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Adams Central.
20 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 win over Hi-Line.
20 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over H-Line.
18 — Morgan Sindt, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-Line.
17 — Jesse Bertrand, Axtell, in the Wildcats’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 win over Franklin.
17 — Skylar Gronewold, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-Line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.