KEARNEY — The Muskegon Lumberjacks defeated the Tri-City Storm 4-1 Friday night to win the opening game of a two-game series at the Viaero Center.
Carter Mazur scored the lone goal for the Storm in the third period. His fifth of the season, the goal came at the 5-minute, 45-second mark and cut into a 3-0 Lumberjack lead. Mazur’s goal was assisted by Calvin Dybicz.
Muskegon’s Alex Konovalov scored his fifth goal of the year at 13:31 of the first period to give the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Tanner Edwards and Tyler Dunbar.
Muskegon increased its lead by scoring two goals in the final six minutes of the second period. Cameron Berg scored his 19th goal of the year at 14:28 and Edwards recorded his 10th goal of the season at 17:37.
Muskegon’s Christophe Fillion capped the scoring with his an empty net with just over a minute to play.
Tri-City outshot Muskegon 39-18 but dropped to 23-17-5-2. Ryan Ouellette made 14 saves on 17 shots to record the loss in net.
Tri-City returns to action at 7:05 p.m. today (Saturday), hosting the Lumberjacks for “Dog Night.”
A new event on the Storm’s promotional calendar, fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to help cheer on the Storm. All dogs are required to be on a leash at all times. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Drink specials will be featured throughout the night.
Following the game, fans will get the opportunity to meet their favorite Storm player as the Viaero Center will host a post-game skate with the team.