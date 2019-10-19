SIOUX CITY. IA – The Tri-City Storm fell to the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 8-2 Friday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Kyle Aucoin and Colby Ambrosio scored the Storm’s goals in the loss. Tri-City returns home to play Sioux Falls tonight (Saturday) at the Viaero Center at 7:05pm.
The Musketeers scored two goals in the first two minutes of the game Friday night to take a quick lead over the Storm. Sam Antenucci scored on the game’s first shot, 16 seconds in, to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead. Ethan Harrison scored minutes later, at 1:57 of the period, to give the Musketeers the lead. Tri-City responded with a quick goal from Aucoin minutes later to cut the lead. Aucoin’s goal was scored unassisted a 4:34 of the first period. Sioux City outshot Tri-City 8-7 in the first period.
Sioux City’s Ben Doran scored the only goal of the second period with less than five minutes to play to give the Musketeers its second lead of the game. Sioux City outshot Tri-City 8-4 in the second period and carried a one goal lead into the final period.
The Storm were outscored 5-0 in the third period.
