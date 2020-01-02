KEARNEY — The New York Jets have announced via their Twitter account that they have signed Kearney High graduate Brett Maher to a reserve/futures contract.
Maher was with the Cowboys for 13 games this season and made 20 of 30 field goals. He did not miss an extra point in 36 attempts.
Last season, Maher connected on 81 percent of his kicks and 97 percent of his extra points (32 for 33).
The Nebraska product has made two 60-plus-yard field goals. He’s made 74.2 percent of his kicks in his career.
Maher originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but was waived before the season. He’s also been with the Cowboys (2013), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014), Ottawa Redblacks (2014-15, 2017), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016) and Cleveland Browns (2017).
