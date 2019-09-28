PLEASANTON — Overton stuck to its plan, and won if by land.
With all three starters in the backfield gaining more than 100 yards, the Eagles held off the Pleasanton Air Force 44-32 Friday night in Pleasanton.
It was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs, who took heavy blows in the first half as the Eagles took a 16-0 lead. From the opening kickoff, Overton (2-2) established control of the game, marking 65 yards in 11 plays, a drive lasting nearly six minutes, to take the lead on an Elijah Heusinkvelt 5-yard run.
An interception followed and Heusinkvelt scored again on a 21-yard run. An intentional grounding penalty in the end zone led to a safety before the end of the quarter.
"Slowest start we’ve had all year," Pleasanton coach Ricci Westland said. "When you get behind a team that can control the clock like that it starts to weigh on your mind calling plays and things like that. It seemed like we were always in a hurry-up all night."
The Bulldogs’ Jakson Keaschall completed 28 of 47 passes for 336 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more.
Kessler Dixon was his favorite target, catching 11 passes for 123 yards. Tyce Westland had nine catches for 115 yards and Brady Klein had four for 73.
:That’s a great team over there and we played them really well," Overton coach Paul Heusinkvelt said. "They didn’t back down. ... We got their all."
But the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the Eagles’ plowing-forward trifecta of Heusinkvelt, quarterback Ryan Johnson and fullback Ryan Lauby. Elijah Heusinkvelt ended the night with 120 yards on 21 carries. Johnson gained 117 yards on 14 carries. And Lauby had 109 yards on 21 carries.
"We just kept the ball in our hands. We got first downs and we tired them out. Us tiring them out led to some big plays," Paul Heusinkvelt said.
The biggest was a 61-yard dash by Lauby with a little over four minutes left in the game. Pleasanton had cut the lead to 38-32 a minute earlier, nearly completing a comeback from the early deficit.
"We needed one defensive stop. We needed to make them punt once. But every time we got close, they would pop one," Ricci Westland said.
Pleasanton got a first down on its next possession but Overton took over on downs then ran out the clock.
"We didn’t start the season the way we wanted to and we made some adjustments," Paul Heusinkvelt said. "We’ve come a long way and the guys are believing. ... It’s hard to work on when we’re an all-run team and everybody’s a pass team. Getting our guys to adjust to that is hard work but they played their rear ends off."
@HubSports_Buck
Overton 44, Pleasanton 32
Score by Quarters
Overton 16 16 0 12 — 44
Pleasanton 0 20 6 6 — 32
Scoring Summary
Overton — Elijah Heusinkvelt 5 run (Ryan Lauby run)
Overton — Heusinkvelt 21 run (run failed)
Overton — Team safety
Pleasanton — Jakson Keaschall 1 run (pass failed)
Pleasanton — Tyce Westland 3 pass from Keaschall (Keaschall run)
Overton — Ryan Johnson 50 run (Heusinkvelt run)
Pleasanton — Kessler Dixon 37 pass from Keaschall (pass failed)
Overton — Lauby 1 run (fumble recovered in end zone)
Pleasanton — Keaschall 1 run (pass failed)
Overton — Johnson 2 run (run failed)
Pleasanton — Brady Klein 30 pass from Keaschall (pass failed)
Overton — Lauby 61 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.