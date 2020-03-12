LINCOLN — Loomis sought improvement in its return to the state tournament after falling short in the first round last year.
The Wolves hoped with multiple key contributors back from last year’s team that they could take the next step and advance to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys basketball tournament.
But for the second consecutive year, the Wolves faced a first-round opponent that was quicker and more athletic than them on Thursday night.
Those two traits allowed sixth-seeded Parkview Christian to dictate the pace and thrive on both ends of the court in a 65-49 victory over the third-seeded Wolves at Lincoln East High.
“I think we had pretty high hopes to come down here and make some noise,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “We felt short again this year. It’s pretty hard to swallow the fact that I thought we were a better team than this. We came up against a team that obviously was better than us.”
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wolves (23-3), who never led in the game.
The Patriots (20-7) grabbed the lead on a Jamie Juncal basket nearly one minute into the first period. The Wolves managed to even the score at 13-13 on a layup by Joshua Marcy with six minutes left in the first half but then watched the Patriots rattle off nine of the next 11 points.
Marcy’s three-point play in the waning seconds of the first half cut the deficit to six points. But the Knights started the second half on a 9-2 run to build a 13-point lead.
That deficit was too much for the Wolves to overcome. With the Patriots’ length and athleticism, the Wolves’ offense struggled to score consistently and never found a way to make it a two possession game the remainder of the half.
The Patriots held a seven-point advantage at the end of the third period. They controlled the time of possession, regularly running a four-corners offense, and made enough free-throws to keep the game out of reach.
“They were focused from the start,” Parkview Christian coach Nathan Godwin said. “And then at the end, controlling the ball was huge for us. Even being up seven at the end of the third quarter, I just told them to limit them to four or five possessions and lets burn some clock. No shot clock, so we play the cards that are dealt to us.”
The Wolves prefer to use an inside-out offensive approach with Marcy, a 6-foot-5 senior center, and a talented group of perimeter shooters. Marcy finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, but the Wolves went just 4 of 18 from beyond the arc.
Sophomore guard Quinn Johnson, who was averaging a team-high 15 points per game, managed just six points on 2 of 10 shooting. He made 2 of 8 3-point attempts with one just beating the first-quarter buzzer and the other coming with less than two minutes left in the contest.
The Wolves shot 44.4 percent from the floor compared to the Patriots’ 56.4 percent. The Patriots also went 18 of 31 from the free-throw line, which was significantly more attempts than the Wolves, who went 5 of 8.
“We need Quinn to score in order for us to get things going offensively,” Billeter said. “We need all of our guys to score. He missed a couple of shots tonight, and they played pretty good defense on him. He’s a good player that just wasn’t on tonight.”
Parkview Christian 65, Loomis 49
Scores By Quarter
PCHS (20-7) 9 21 15 20 — 65
Loomis (23-3) 7 17 14 11 — 49
Individual Scoring
PCHS — Anthony Goehring 2, Jamal Smith 9, Logan Page 19, Jalen Curry 13, Jamie Juncal 18, Chandler Page 4.
LOOMIS — Shay Swanson 10, Quinn Johnson 6, Nolan Benjamin 8, Carson Orcutt 7, Joshua Marcy 14, Jackson Lauby 2, Aden Lovitt 2.