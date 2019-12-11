KEARNEY — The New England Patriots signed kicker Josh Gable, a Kearney High graduate, to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to information on the team’s website..
Gable, 29, did not play college football and played professional soccer in both Italy and Belgium before returning to the United States in 2016 to kick for the Nebraska Danger, Iowa Barnstormers and Tucson Sugar Skulls in the Indoor Football League.
In 2019 for the Sugar Skulls, Gable successfully converted 6-of-16 field goals and 50-of-57 extra points.
Gable kicked for the 2006 Kearney High football team that won the state championship. He was the Kearney Hub All-Region place kicker in 2006 and 2008.
Nick Folk is the kicker on the Patriots’ active roster. He had an emergency appendectomy on Thanksgiving, returning to the active roster on Saturday.
