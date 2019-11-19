Pleasanton linebacker Brady Klein (9) intercepts a pass intended for Overton’s Elijah Heusinkvelt (32) as Pleasanton’s Tyce Westland (8) jumps into the action near the end of the fourth quarter in the Class D2 semifinal game Monday night in Overton. Pleasanton beat Overton 12-6 to advance to the state final Monday in Lincoln for the first time in Bulldog history.