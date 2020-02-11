PLEASANTON — Pleasanton entered last week’s Fort Kearny Conference Tournament with one blemish on its record.
But with losses in the conference semifinals and third-place game, Pleasanton entered Monday night’s game against Shelton on a two-game losing streak with the conclusion of the regular season less than two weeks away.
Just like the last two contests, Pleasanton didn’t get off to a fast start. After trailing by one point at halftime, Pleasanton controlled the second half, which included a game-changing 11-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter, to end its losing skid with a 68-57 victory over Shelton at Pleasanton High.
"I think overall this might have been one of our best games of the year, and we’ve had some pretty good games," Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said. "This was a big win. They are an excellent team. It’s senior night. The kids just came out and played hard and got the victory."
Shelton (14-6) stretched its lead to 42-37 on a 3-pointer by Kolby Sutton with 3 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Pleasanton pushed the ball down the court and found Carter Klein open on the perimeter. Klein drained his shot attempt from beyond the arc to ignite a 9-0 scoring run for Pleasanton (17-3).
Shelton made two baskets over the final 3:56 of the third quarter with both coming via Marcus Lauber 3-pointers.
Pleasanton carried a three-point advantage into the final quarter, but Ben Bombeck scored five points in a 30-second stretch to put Shelton ahead 53-51 with 7:02 remaining.
Shelton’s lead didn’t last, however. Pleasanton immediately responded by scoring 11 consecutive points in a 3 1/2-minute span to take a 62-53 advantage.
The nine-point difference was too much for Shelton to overcome. Pleasanton outscored Shelton by eight points in the fourth quarter and by a 36-24 margin in the second half.
"We were running some certain plays that seemed to be working, so we just stuck with them," Vetter said. "We figured until they stopped them, we would just keep running them. Fortunately, they kept working."
In the fourth quarter, Shelton’s offense was out of rhythm. Shelton scored two baskets on 2 of 9 shooting in the period. In comparison, Pleasanton went 5 of 9 in the fourth.
Pleasanton heated up in the second half, shooting 54.5 percent over the final two quarters, to finish the game at 44.2-percent shooting. Shelton’s offense shot 36.8 percent in the second half and was at 42.6 percent in the game.
"They made shots," Shelton coach Tyler Horky said. "We executed our game plan and did what we wanted to do, but they just hit shots. They executed, and that’s what good teams do. We had them on the ropes, and they made shots and we didn’t."
Pleasanton 68, Shelton 57
Scores by Quarter
Shelton (14-6) 13 20 15 9 — 57
Pleasanton (17-3) 14 18 19 17 — 68
Individual Scoring
SHELTON — Kyle Wiehn 6, Quinn Cheney 9, Ben Bombeck 10, Marcus Lauber 19, Angel Lehn 8, Kloby Sutton 5.
PLEASANTON — Seth Eckel 9, Kessler Dixon 9, Tyce Westland 13, Jakson Keaschall 10, Brady Klein 14, T.J. Baillie 7, Carter Klein 6.