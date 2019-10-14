KEARNEY — With only seconds remaining in the game, Dubuque center Riese Gaber received a pass in the slot. He avoided Tri-City defenseman Mike Koster, who was closing in on him, to deliver a slap shot top shelf against Storm goalie Daniel Allin.
Gaber’s game-winning goal came with 23 seconds left and was a part of a three-goal, third-period outburst for the Fighting Saints as they prevailed 3-1 over the Storm Sunday afternoon at the Viaero Center.
It marked the Storm’s third game in a four-day span, while the undefeated Fighting Saints (4-0-0-0) hadn’t played since Oct. 5.
“I don’t know about the penalty with six minutes left,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “It’s tough to put your kill out there one more time and playing your third game in four days against a team that hasn’t played in a week.
“Obviously, we had a look at an empty net that would have put us up 2-0. You don’t put that one away, and (we left) a really good team hanging around and keeping it close.”
The Storm (1-3-1-1) were coming off a 1-0 loss to Waterloo Saturday night. The Storm returned to Kearney from their one-game road trip at 5:30 a.m. Sunday and were at the Viaero Center less than nine hours later.
While the Storm were on the road, the Fighting Saints arrived at Kearney on Friday. Although the Storm didn’t have quite the home-ice advantage they hoped because of their tired legs, Noreen believes it will help the young, inexperienced team in the long run.
“It’s a hard league,” he said. “It’s a good lesson for us to learn at this point in the season. It’s good for us to be in those situations with playing our third game in four days.”
Storm winger Felix Carenfelt broke the scoreless tie about midway through the first period. He intercepted a pass near the blue line, skated around two Dubuque players in the Storm’s offensive zone and sent a wrister into the back of the net from the slot.
In the third period, the Storm had a chance to take a 2-0 advantage. Dubuque netminder Erik Portillo was out of position, but center Colby Ambrosio failed to loft a shot over Portillo, who was laying on the ice.
Allin played well in net for the Storm, especially in the second period when the Fighting Saints consistently had the puck in their offensive zone. But after center Ty Jackson scored the equalizer on a power play with less than seven minutes left, the Dubuque offense gained confidence and scored two additional goals.
Gaber broke the tie, and winger Antonio Venuto added an empty-net goal with one second left.
Allin made 19 of 21 saves. The Fighting Saints outshot the Storm 22-14.
“I thought Daniel did a great job in net making some big saves,” he said. “I thought our ‘D’ did a good job. I thought our forwards, for the most part, kept them outside. I just think our second effort needed to be better, and that’s something we’ll get to work on next week.”
The Storm return to the action against Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.