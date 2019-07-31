KEARNEY — Kearney Runza held a two-run lead entering the fifth inning against Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Runza’s offense came to life in the fifth and scored 12 runs in the final three innings. It seemed like the double-digit run total would be enough, but Southwest’s offense rallied and nearly came back.
Kearney prevailed despite Southwest’s late surge with a 15-9 victory to advance to the final day of the American Legion State Tournament National Division at Memorial Field.
“I think that’s just the point where everyone is in the tournament with pitching. That has a lot to do with (the high scoring innings),” Runza coach Brad Archer said.
Even though Runza scored eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings, Southwest didn’t go away. Southwest capitalized on a lead-off walk in the fifth to score two runs and pushed across an additional five runs in the sixth.
The offensive rally in the sixth forced Archer to pull starting pitcher Noah Carpenter with one out in the inning. Jaxon Worley pitched one inning in relief while Will Richter recorded the final two outs to preserve Runza’s lead.
Southwest scored eight runs in the final three innings.
“Our kids have played a lot of baseball and have kept their composure pretty well,” Archer said. “No matter what the score is, hopefully we are going to play until the last out of the game.”
Runza’s Trey Rodriguez hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field to drive in the game’s first run in the top of the second inning. One batter later, Brandt Groskreutz’s line drive to left field scored an additional run for Kearney.
Southwest responded in the bottom half of the inning. Ira Lee lined a double into left field to lead off the second. He scored a batter later on a Telo Arsiaga single.
The first three batters of the inning reached, but Southwest managed just one run, as Carpenter induced a ground ball for a double play to hamper Southwest’s scoring chances in the second.
Runza added a run in the third to regain a two-run lead, which they never relinquished despite Southwest’s late offensive rally.
Kearney will face Millard West at 4 p.m. today at Memorial Field in a must-win game. The winner between Kearney and Millard West will advance to face Gretna in the championship game at 7 p.m. today. Millard West defeated Gretna 12-4 on Tuesday.
“I think just taking it game by game (will be key),” Rodriguez said. “We have to go get the first one and stay scrappy at the plate.”
