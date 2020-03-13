KEARNEY — On Thursday morning, the Tri-City Storm were traveling to Fargo, N.D., for their two-game series against the Fargo Force, which was set to begin Friday at Scheels Arena.
About 90 minutes into their trip, Storm President and head coach Anthony Noreen was informed by the team’s ownership group that the bus needed to turnaround and return to Kearney.
Noreen wasn’t given any specific reasons but figured it had to do with the coronavirus scare.
With professional and collegiate leagues suspending and canceling their seasons and upcoming events, the USHL followed suit and announced at about noon Thursday its decision to suspend games effective immediately until further notice.
"I don’t think anyone was shocked," Noreen said. "I think we were hopeful things would continue as is and hopeful that it wouldn’t impact you and your game. But there certainly wasn’t shock, especially in the world we live in with social media and there was more and more coming out about this league and this team and this sport suspending operations. You kind of felt like it might have been a matter of time."
There were talks prior to Thursday among the USHL Executive Committee, which is made up of league owners, on a contingency plan due to COVID-19, Noreen said.
Besides games, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings, also were suspended until further notice.
Although everyone involved hoped it wouldn’t get to this point, Noreen advised his players to not get frustrated about something they can’t control. He told them that they can remain in Kearney with their host families or return home until a decision is made about the balance of the season.
"Even if we do get back, every day lost together is a day lost together," Noreen said. "We never take that lightly. This is who we are. This is what we do. We love being around each other every day. Every day apart sucks. We are still a team until anyone tells us differently."
The Storm are fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 24-17-5-2 record this season. They have 14 regular-season games remaining, including eight home games.
The regular season was scheduled to conclude April 18. The first round of the playoffs was set to begin April 20 with the playoffs running no later than May 19.
Noreen is "hopeful" the season resumes but that there hasn’t been any discussion on when or if that will happen, he said.
"We are taking every safety precaution possible for our athletes, which is the right thing to do at the time," Noreen said. "I know it’s tough for our players, organization and fans, but we are going to do what’s best for everyone’s safety and health. When we do get back, we will be well-suited for that as well."
