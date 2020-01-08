GIBBON — Shelton’s Marcus Lauber sprinted down the floor and threw down a dunk.
And not a single foot on the Shelton bench stayed in contact with the floor.
Physically, they weren’t as far off the ground as Lauber, but emotionally, all the Bulldogs were just as high.
“We want to make it as team-oriented as we can. We make sure those guys on the bench are just as much a part of this as the guys on the floor,” Shelton coach Tyler Horky said.
On the floor, the Bulldogs took care of business, and Lauber’s dunk slapped an exclamation point on their 66-49 win over Gibbon.
“They were excited, and Gibbon’s important. I mean, I know we can say whatever we want to say about it, but when you’re seven miles away ... it means a little bit more,” Horky said.
The night carried a little bit more meaning than recent years as both teams came in with seven victories and a combined five losses.
“This means a lot for this community,” Horky said. “I’ve only been here for two years, but they need to win. It’s fun what the girls are doing and what the boys are doing. ... It means a lot. It’s good for everybody. So this is a big night for both of us.”
At halftime, the teams had decided nothing as Shelton held a slim 29-27 lead. But the Bulldogs hit their stride in the second half behind Lauber and Angel Lehn. Lehn, a 6-foot-6 junior, got hot from the outside. He finished with 25 points, making six 3-pointers. Lauber, a 6-5 senior, went hard to the basket, finishing with 24 points, 16 of those after intermission.
Meanwhile, Gibbon’s leading scorer, Matthew Weisman, scored all but five of his 21 points in the first half. When he slowed down, so did the Buffs.
Horky said the victory was “huge” for the Bulldogs “especially after coming off Friday when we lost to Lawrence/Nelson. I think we were looking, honestly, taking nothing away from them, we looked ahead a little bit probably.”
Shelton 66, Gibbon 49
Score by Quarters
Shelton (8-2)10 19 22 15 — 66
Gibbon (7-4)13 14 11 11 — 49
SHELTON — Angel Lehn 25, Marcus Lauber 24, Ry Cheney 7, Kolby Sutton 3, Erixon Ramos 3, Kyle Wiehn 2, Ben Bombeck 2.
GIBBON — Matthew Weismann 21, Nathan Holcomb 7, Konner Hyde 7, Chi Onate 6, Chase Capek 3, Kaleb Pickel 3, Ben Willey 2.
Shelton girls pull away to defeat Buffs
Senior post player Jadyn Branson stepped out to make five 3-pointers on her way to 16 points in a 54-35 win over Gibbon.
The Bulldogs inched into the lead in the first half then pulled away with a big third quarter.
MaKenna Willis and Halie Clark added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who ended a three-game losing streak.
Jade Bentley and Jalyssa Gillming paced Gibbon with nine points each.
Shelton 54, Gibbon 35
Score by Quarters
Shelton (6-4)12 13 19 10 — 54
Gibbon (3-9)9 9 7 10 — 35
SHELTON — Jadyn Branson 16, MaKenna Willis 10, Halie Clark 10, Brianna Simmons 8, Dru Niemack 6, Emily Berglund 4.
GIBBON — Jade Bentley 9, Jalyssa Gillming 9, Abby Christensen 6, Baylee Rockefeller 5, Desiree Nunez 2, Kaylee Palmieri 2, Yahyda Casteneda 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.