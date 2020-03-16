KEARNEY — The Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game is still scheduled for June 6 in Kearney.
In a statement on the Shrine Bowl’s social media accounts, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board stated its “full commitment” to the success of the game on June 6 and the events leading up to that date.
The executive board “will continue to monitor reports addressing the ever-changing landscape of this unprecedented situation. ... (and) will continue to follow the advice of the CDC.”
Participants — including players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members and Shriners — should “continue preparations for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl and Parade,” the statement said.