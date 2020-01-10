KEARNEY — Mark Estapa recovered a loose puck in the Tri-City Storm’s offensive zone and made a remarkable move Dec. 27 against Sioux City.
With a wide-open lane to the net, Estapa approached the goal crease, slid the puck between his legs and then delivered a backhanded shot top shelf against Sioux City netminder Connor Androlewicz for his first career USHL goal.
Besides the special moment of tallying his first goal on a glamorous finish, Estapa also received national attention for his effort. ESPN ranked Estapa’s goal as the third-best play in that night’s Top 10 Plays segment.
“I got lucky that I had a nice lane to the net,” said a soft-spoken Estapa. “I was excited. I got some messages from my friends and stuff. It was pretty cool.”
It wasn’t the first time Estapa scored a goal with that exact same finish. He also did it a “couple times” when he was playing for the Little Caesars Hockey Club in Detroit from 2016 to 2019, he said.
The creative finish started when 12-year-old Estapa saw former Detroit Red Wings winger Todd Bertuzzi do the exact move in a game, Estapa explained. The St. Clair, Mich., native immediately started practicing the move after witnessing Bertuzzi’s goal and has tried to incorporate it in his game and at any chance he gets.
Dec. 27 was the first time he attempted the move in a game with the Storm and it also led to him scoring a goal in the exact same way the next night against Sioux City.
During the Storm’s last five games, Estapa has provided a spark to the team’s offense. He’s accounted for three goals and a shootout goal in that span.
Although it took the first-year USHL player some time to adjust to the higher level of competition, Estapa is gaining confidence, which has translated to positive play on the ice.
“I’ve just been doing the same stuff, and eventually it has worked out,” Estapa said. “It’s a grind, but it’s a lot of fun. I just want to keep getting better and develop as a player.”
The Storm are riding a five-game winning streak and sit third in the Western Conference standings with a 15-12-2-2 record. They return to the ice for a two-game series against Waterloo, who’s first in the conference standings, beginning at 7:05 p.m. tonight at the Viaero Center. The two teams square off again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
“Everyone is just really comfortable with each other,” Estapa said. “It’s a great team, and we are getting better every day.”
@DanZielinski3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.