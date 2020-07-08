catcher's mask

KEARNEY — St. Paul scored seven runs in the fifth inning and held on to beat Kearney Jersey’s Seniors 12-10 Tuesday night at Kearney’s Memorial Field.

Eli Larson went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as St. Paul erased a 9-5 deficit.

Jersey’s lead-off hitter Pat Blake was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, John Unruh had a triple, Jaren Burns had a double with three RBIs and Carter Krause doubled.

Kearney Five Points Juniors put together a pair of 5-run rallies to win their game with St. Paul 12-6.

Easton Eatherton, Ryan Knipping and Eli Bond had two hits apiece for Kearney. Eatherton drove in three runs.

Logan Arnold, Austin Young and Chasyn Hasbrouck combined for the pitching win.