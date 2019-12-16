GENEVA, Ill. — The Tri-City Storm dropped a road game Saturday night to the Chicago Steel, 3-1.
Benji Eckerle scored Tri-City’s only goal in the loss. The Storm now have dropped three games in a row and return to action Dec. 27 in a battle with the Sioux City Musketeers at the Viaero Center.
Chicago’s scoring started quickly in the first period as the Steel netted two goals in the opening four minutes of the game.
Mackie Samoskevich netted his fifth goal of the year about eight minutes into the first period to increase Chicago’s lead to 3-0.
Benji Eckerle scored the only goal of the second period to bring Tri-City back to within two goals of the Chicago lead. Eckerle’s goal bounced in off his skate and was ruled a goal following a lengthy video review.
Chicago outshot Tri-City 28-25. Daniel Allin made 25 saves on 28 shots in net.
