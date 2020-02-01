KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm added forward Adam Klapka to its active roster Friday.
Klapka, 19, of Prague, Czech Republic, is 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, making him the largest prospect in the world eligible for this year’s NHL draft, according to a Storm press release.
Klapka joins Tri-City after playing 30 games with HC Benatky nad Jizerou this season. Klapka scored five goals and recorded one assist with HC Benatky nad Jizerou. He also appeared in five games with Bili Tygri Liberec U20 this season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.
In international play, Klapka represented his home country at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Last season, he netted 15 goals and recorded 33 assists in 61 games with Bili Tygri Liberec U20 and HC Benatky nad Jizerou.
"Adam is a player I got to see firsthand at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge," said Storm President of Hockey Operation and coach Anthony Noreen. "We felt that he was one of, if not the best prospect on the Czech Republic team. He obviously adds size to our lineup, but he also has very good puck skills and competes well."