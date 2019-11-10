KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a high-scoring affair, 8-4, to the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at the Viaero Center.
Des Moines forwarded Joey Strada netted four of the Buccaneers’ eight goals in the game. Benji Eckerle, Colby Ambrosio, Mike Koster and Joe Molenaar scored for the Storm.
Eckerle’s sixth goal of the year gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead in the first period. Eckerle’s goal was scored on the power-play about eight minutes into the period and was assisted by Nick Capone and Ambrosio.
Strada scored his first goal of the night just over four minutes into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Mason Nevers netted a goal about midway through the period to give the Buccaneers a one goal lead. Ambrosio scored seconds later on the power play. Strada provided the Buccaneers with an answer just over one minute later.
Koster tied the game for Tri-City with about four minutes left in the period. Des Moines netted an additional goal with less than two minutes to go in the period to carry a one-goal lead into the third period.
Michael Mancinelli netted a power-play goal 46 seconds into the third period to increase Des Moine’s lead to two goals. A third goal of the night from Strada pushed the Buccaneers lead to 6-3 minutes later. Moelnaar netted his third goal of the season with about seven minutes left. An empty-net goal from Yaroslav Alexeyev with under two minutes to play sealed the Des Moines victory.
