The Tri-City Storm dropped its fourth consecutive game Saturday night at the Viaero Center in a 2-1 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede. Matthew Knies scored Tri-City’s only goal of the game in the 1st period. Nick Portz recorded the assist on the goal for his first career USHL point. The Storm return home tomorrow afternoon to face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to complete a three-game weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.
With less than two minutes to play in the opening period, Tri-City’s Matthew Knies broke a scoreless tie and netted his 2nd goal of the season. The goal was scored at 18:35 of the 1st period and was assisted by Nick Portz. The assist for Portz was his first career point in the USHL. The Storm outshot the Stampede 11-7 in the 1st period and carried a 1-0 lead into the 2nd period. The only goal of the 2nd period was scored by Sioux Falls’ Jakub Lewandowski just over halfway through the period. The goal was notched at 10:15 and was assisted by both Ryan Sullivan and Brian Carrabes. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 6-5 in the 2nd period.
The 1-1 tie was broken just over seven minutes into the 3rd period by the Stampede’s Tommy Lyons. His goal was scored at 7:52 of the period and was unassisted. The scoring play was the game winning goal, as Tri-City was held off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 24-21 but fell 2-1 at the Viaero Center. Joe Sharib made his second appearance of the season for the Storm in goal and made 19 saves on 21 shots.
The Storm return home tomorrow to host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for the first and only time this season at the Viaero Center. Tri-City will look for its second win of the season, before embarking on a four game road trip over the next two weekends. After hosting Cedar Rapids tomorrow, Tri-City will play back to back road games against Omaha and Fargo before returning home for its next home game on November 8th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.