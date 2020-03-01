LINCOLN — The Tri-City Storm bounced back following a loss on Friday to defeat the Lincoln Stars 5-2 on Saturday night at the Ice Box in Lincoln.
Tri-City got power-play goals in the game from Matthew Knies and Chase McLane. Even strength goals were scored by Nick Portz, Joey Cipollone and Jack Lagerstrom.
Todd Scott stopped 28 of Lincoln’s 30 shots on goal to record his seventh win of the season in net for the Storm.
Portz scored the only goal of the second period, which increased the Storm’s lead to 3-0 and proved to be the eventual game-winning goal. It marked Portz’s 15th goal of the season.
The Stars outshot the Storm 30-24 in the game. Tri-City improves to 23-16-5-2 with the win and remained in fourth place in the USHL’s Western Conference standings.
Tri-City returns to the Viaero Center to host the Muskegon Lumberjacks for a two-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday.