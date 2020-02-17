MIDDLETON, Wis. – The Tri-Storm completed a weekend sweep of the Madison Capitols Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 shutout at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena at Middleton.
Todd Scott turned away all 25 Madison shots to record his first USHL shutout and the Storm’s first shutout this season. Nick Capone netted two goals and Mitchell Miller, Joey Cipollone and Nick Portz each added a goal in the Storm’s 22nd win of the season.
On Saturday, the Storm returned to action after a 10-day span with no games. They defeated the Capitols, 5-2.
Adam Klapka, a 6-foot-8 forward from the Czech Republic, scored two goals in his USHL debut. Ryan Ouellette recorded his first career USHL victory in net after stopping 16 of Madison’s 18 shots on goal. Colby Ambrosio scored two goals to increase his season total to 24, and Mike Koster netted his third goal of the year in the win.
On Sunday, Miller gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period on a goal assisted by Portz and Ambrosio.
Capone scored twice in the second period to give the Storm a three-goal lead, which was more than enough against the Capitols, who rank last in the USHL with an 8-30-3-1 record.
Up next, the Storm have two home games Friday and Saturday against the Omaha Lancers.