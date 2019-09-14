RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-3 Friday evening in the opening game of the 2019 I-80 Showcase preseason event at Ralston Arena.
Asa Kinnear led the Storm offense with two goals, and Daniel Allin recorded the win in net. Carter Mazur and Tyler Coffey also scored goals in the Tri-City win. The Storm improved to 2-0 in the preseason and will battle rival Lincoln at 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday) at Ralston Arena.
The Storm jumped on the Buccaneers early in the 1st period after scoring a goal just 39 seconds into the game. Kinnear netted his first goal of the preseason on the first shot of the game to give the Storm an early lead. Mark Estapa recorded the lone assist on the goal. Tri-City held off a late game extra attacker surge from the Buccaneers to improve to 2-0 in the preseason. Allin made 24 saves on 27 shots to record his 1st win of the preseason in goal for the Storm.
After the Lincoln game Tri-City’s final three games of the six-game exhibition schedule will be against the Omaha Lancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.