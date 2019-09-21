RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm downed in-state rival Omaha by a final score of 2-1 Friday night at Ralston Arena.
Mark Estapa and Carter Mazur scored power play goals to give the Storm its second consecutive preseason win over the Lancers. Noah Giesbrecht made 24 saves on 25 shots to record his second win of the preseason in goal. The Storm and the Lancers hit the ice 7:05 tonight (Saturday) at the Viaero Center to conclude preseason play. Tickets are $5.
A power play conversion from Mark Estapa gave Tri-City a one goal lead shortly after the halfway point in the first period. Estapa’s goal at 10:17 of the period was his second of the preseason and was assisted by Ian Murphy and Mitchell Miller. The Storm outshot the Lancers 9-2 in the first period.
Tri-City led 2-0 for most of the play in the third period but gave up a goal with just over three minutes to play.
The Tri-City Storm has four wins in the 2019-20 preseason.
