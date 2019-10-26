RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 3-2 Friday night at Ralston Arena. Davis Burnside scored his first career USHL goal, and Nick Capone netted his first goal of the season in the Storm’s road win.
Felix Carenfelt scored his fourth goal of the season, and Daniel Allin made 24 saves on 26 shots to record the victory in net. The Storm have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and will battle Omaha again tonight (Saturday) at Ralston Arena.
Both teams battled to a scoreless draw after the first period Friday, with Tri-City outshooting Omaha 11-4. Alex Campbell broke the scoreless tie 35 seconds into the second period, giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, Burnside scored his first career USHL goal to tie the game. Burnside’s goal was assisted by Nicholas Donato and Carenfelt. With less than four minutes to play in the period, Tri-City took the lead on a goal scored by Capone. The goal was scored at 16:54 of the second period and was assisted by Nick Portz and Joe Molenaar. The goal was also Capone’s first of the season and was scored on the power play. Tri-City was outshot 15-10 in the second period but carried a 2-1 lead into the final period.
Carenfelt gave the Storm another power play goal less than five minutes into the third to increase the lead to two goals. Carenfelt’s goal was assisted by Andrius Kulbis-Marino, and Matthew Knies. At the 7:16 mark of the period, Omaha cut the Tri-City lead in half with a goal from Jackson Decker.
Tri-City improves to 3-5-1-1 on the year and jumped from seventh place to fourth place in the Western Conference standings.
