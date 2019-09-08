KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars 6-4 in their first preseason game of the season Saturday night at the Viaero Center.
Cody Sherman led the Storm’s offensive outburst with two goals.
The Lincoln Stars jumped on the board with a goal from Brayden Nicholetts almost midway through the first period.
Quickly striking back, Sherman netted his first with about eight minutes left in the first period.
Nick Capone gave the Storm their first lead of the game minutes later. Lincoln quickly responded with a goal by Ty Glover.
About four minutes into the second, Sherman broke the tie to put the Storm ahead. The Stars evened the score about six minutes later when Dalton Norris found the back of the net.
The Storm’s John Lundy and the Stars’ Christophe Fillion scored before defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino put the Storm ahead 5-4.
Carter Mazur scored an empty-net goal to give the Storm a late two-goal cushion.
The Storm outshot the Stars 44-32.
