KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm closed out preseason play Saturday night at the Viaero Center with a 4-1 victory over in-state rival Omaha.
Matt Knies, Cole McWard, Tyler Coffey and Colby Ambrosio scored goals for the Storm in the victory. Netminder Daniel Allin made 20 saves on 21 shots to record his second win of the preseason.
The Storm finished the preseason with five wins in six games. The Storm also finished the preseason atop the USHL league standings for the second preseason in a row. Tri-City now turns its attention to the regular season opening game on Thursday at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn. The Storm’s opening game of the season is against the Waterloo Black Hawks at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Knies put Tri-City on the board with less than five minutes to play in the first period. Minutes later, McWard also netted his first goal of the preseason to increase the Storm’s lead.
Coffey gave Tri-City a three-goal advantage with less than seven minutes to play in the second period. Lancer’s forward Blais Richartz scored with under five minutes to play in the period to cut into the Storm’s lead.
Ambrosia recorded the lone goal in the final period when he found the back of the net less than two minutes into the period.
