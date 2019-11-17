CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 3-2 Saturday night at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.
Benji Eckerle and Nick Portz scored Tri-City’s goals in regulation time and Cole McWard netted the overtime game-winning goal.
Daniel Allin recorded his seventh win of the year in net for Tri-City.
Eckerle opened the scoring with a goal just over five minutes into the game. With under two minutes to play in the opening period, Portz scored his second goal of the year to increase Tri-City’s lead.
In the second period, Cedar Rapids cut Tri-City’s lead in half on a goal from Garret Sundquist just over one minute into the period.
There were 106 penalty minutes during the second period between the two teams. Tri-City outshot Cedar Rapids 14-4 in the second period.
Just over one minute into the third, Grant Silianoff tied the game on his sixth goal of the year.
McWard scored less than three minutes into the overtime period for the Storm, who sit fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 7-7-2-1 record.
The Storm return home to play their next three games at the Viaero Center. Next weekend, Tri-City hosts Team USA on Friday and Saturday.
