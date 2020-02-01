SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 4-2 Friday night at the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City.
Jack Lagerstrom, Matthew Knies, Cole McWard and Colby Ambrosio all scored in the road win. Todd Scott stopped 19 of the Sioux City’s 21 shots on goal to record his fifth win of the year in net. Tri-City returns to action in a road game against Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Tri-City took a 1-0 lead at 9:23 of the first period on Lagerstrom’s second goal of the season. Chase McLane and Nick Capone recorded assists on the goal. The Storm outshot the Musketeers 14-9 in the opening period and carried a 1-0 lead into the second.
Knies notched his 11th goal of the year at 4:19 of the second to give Tri-City a two-goal lead. Knies’ goal was scored on the power play and was assisted by Nick Portz and Ambrosio. Less than a minute later, McWard scored his sevent goal of the season to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead in the game. Portz and Knies recorded assists on the goal. With less than three minutes to play in the period, Sam Stange scored an unassisted goal to give Sioux City its first goal of the game. Tri-City outshot Sioux City 12-7 in the second period and carried a 3-1 lead into the final period.
At 18:09 of the third period, Ambrosio scored empty net goal to secure the win. Ambrosio’s goal was his team-leading 22nd of the season and was assisted by Mitchell Miller. Tri-City outshot Sioux City 31-21.
Tri-City improved to 20-14-3-2 on the year.