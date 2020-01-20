YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Tri-City Storm dropped the final game of their two-game road series against the Youngstown Phantoms, 5-3, Saturday night at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
Matthew Knies, Cole McWard and Mitchell Miller scored goals in Tri-City’s loss.
Knies gave Tri-City (17-14-3-2) a 1-0 lead about midway through the
first period. With under 30 seconds to play in the period, McWard netted his sixth goal of the year on the power play to increase the Storm’s lead.
That two-goal advantage didn’t last, however. Youngstown scored three goals in the period to seize the lead.
After Yusako Ando broke the Storm’s shutout bid, the Phantoms (14-15-4-1) netted two goals in the final six minutes of the period. Matthew Cassidy scored a shorthanded goal for the equalizer, and Georgi Merkulov tallied the go-ahead score with about four minutes left in the period.
The Phantoms capitalized on their opportunities in the period, as the Storm outshot them 11-8.
Miller scored his sixth goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 with less than seven minutes to play.
With less than four minutes left, the Storm’s defense caved in. Youngstown’s Josh DeLuca fired a shot past Storm netminder Ryan Ouellette for the game-winning goal. The Phantoms also added an empty-net goal with 31 seconds left.
The Storm return to the Viaero Center at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the Fargo Force.