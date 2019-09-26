KEARNEY — Since Colby Ambrosio signed a tender agreement with the Tri-City Storm before the 2018-19 season, the organization has stuck with the belief he could develop into a high-end scorer.
The Storm knew it would take time for Ambrosio to turn into that type of player and remained patient with the first-year center.
With a deep roster and plenty of talented scorers, the Storm didn’t need Ambrosio to provide significant offense last season. He tallied 12 goals and 12 assists in 57 games.
The transition to the USHL, which is the top junior hockey league in the United States, took time for Ambrosio, but he grew and flashed his potential throughout the season.
“We had a lot of guys that handled themselves really well on and off the ice, whether that was with the coaching staff or in the community or whatever,” Ambrosio said. “They taught me a lot — always staying positive and being yourself.”
This season, expectations are higher for Ambrosio. With the loss of their top-five point scorers from last season’s team that led the league with 232 goals scored, the Storm believe Ambrosio has the talent and work ethic to evolve into a consistent scorer this season.
“There’s no one that holds him to a higher standard than Colby,” coach Anthony Noreen said. “He also has to trust that he’s a young guy and that it might take time, but I expect him to take a big step and I think so does he.”
Ambrosio spent the offseason in his hometown of Welland, Ontario. He added weight to his 5-foot-9 frame and improved his explosiveness and physical conditioning. He also spent time working on his shot.
Noreen commends Ambrosio for also dedicating time in the offseason to reading information and studying video of previous games to learn where he can improve and what he needs to do to enhance his mental approach.
Ambrosio attended Kearney High School last year but opted to do online classes this year, which will allow him more time to work on his hockey skills, he said.
“My goals are to just come in and do the best I can; not do anything I’m not used to. Stick to the game plan and just stay positive and do the best I can,” Ambrosio said.
In the preseason, Ambrosio appeared in three of the Storm’s six games and tallied two goals.
Ambrosio will have professional scouts watching him closely this season, as he tries to lead the Storm’s offense. The Boston College commit is eligible for the 2020 NHL draft and a strong season could solidify his chances at being selected.
“He’s done everything that’s needed to deserve to have confidence,” Noreen said. “He just needs to go out in play. We believe he can be one of the elite players in this league.”
@DanZielinski3
