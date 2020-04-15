KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm President of Hockey Operations and head coach Anthony Noreen has signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 USHL season.
Noreen is entering his fourth season with the organization and was named the 2018 USHL Coach of the Year following the Storm’s second Anderson Cup Championship. Noreen led the team to a 24-17-5-2 record during the abbreviated 2019-20 season.
“We’re thrilled to have Anthony Noreen under contract through the 2023-2024 season! Anthony has done a tremendous job developing a winning culture in our hockey program, and his success speaks for itself. His passion for the game and his innovative approach to coaching makes him the perfect fit for our program,” Storm majority owner David Vennetti said in a press release.
President of Business Operations and owner Mark Jalkovic said, “Both Anthony and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of Tri-City Storm hockey. Anthony’s ability to develop strong culture while continually adapting has been a big part of the Storm’s success. We are fortunate to have Anthony leading our hockey operations and I look forward to working in partnership with Anthony for years to come.”
Noreen, 37, of Chicago was hired by the organization on May 26, 2017, as the eighth head coach in team history.
“The commitment that our ownership has shown toward making Tri-City the premiere place for developing junior hockey players has been unlike anything else I’ve seen in hockey. I’m extremely humbled and honored to be a part of this organization and I’m very appreciative of our staff, players, fans, and housing families who make this such a special place,” Noreen said.
After getting the organization back to the playoffs in his first season, Noreen’s leadership guided the Storm to its best regular-season performance during the 2018-19 season. The Storm set team records for most wins (45), most points (95) and posted a regular-season record of 45-12-3-2.
It was Noreen’s second Anderson Cup Championship, having won the trophy while coaching Youngstown in 2015. He won the USHL Coach of the Year award in both seasons.
In the 2019 postseason, the Storm advanced to the Western Conference Final before falling to the eventual Clark Cup Champion, Sioux Falls Stampede.