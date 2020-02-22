KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped an overtime decision to the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night at the Viaero Center.
Omaha’s Jack Randl scored with 30 seconds left in overtime to give the Lancers a 4-3 victory.
Adam Klapka, Colby Ambrosio, and Mitchell Miller scored goals for the Storm in the loss.
Omaha scored twice in the opening five minutes of the game with goals from Matthew Basgall and Chase Bradley.
Minutes later, Klapka scored a power-play goal to cut into the Lancers’ lead. Mitchell Miller and Colby Ambrosio recorded assists on the goal.
Luke Mobley scored his 17th goal of the year nearly seven minutes into the second period for Omaha.
Ambrosio scored his team-leading 26th goal of the year to bring the Storm back within one goal of Omaha later in the period.
For the consecutive night, Tri-City erased a third-period deficit to force overtime against the Lancers. About eight minutes into the period, Miller scored to tie the game at 3-3.
Tri-City outshot Omaha 35-26 and dropped to 22-15-5-2 in the loss. Todd Scott made 22 saves on 26 shots in net for the Storm. Tri-City dropped from third place to fourth in the Western Conference standings with the loss.
Tri-City returns to action Friday in a road matchup with the Lincoln Stars.