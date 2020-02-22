KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm let one slip away Friday night against the Omaha Lancers at the Viaero Center.
The Lancers’ Luke Mobley scored 2:53 into overtime to secure a 5-4 USHL win against Tri-City.
The Lancers led 4-1 midway through the second period, but the Storm scored the next three goals to pull even. Colby Ambrosio scored with 1:37 left in the third period and Chase McLane tied the score 4-4 on a goal with eight seconds left in regulation.
Jack Randl had a goal for the Lancers in the first period and an assist on Mobley’s game-winner in overtime.
Tri-City (22-15-4-2) hosts the Lancers (24-12-6-1) again today (Saturday) at 7:05 p.m.