KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has hired Jason Koehler as assistant general manager who will work under general manager/head coach Anthony Noreen.
Koehler spent the last 10 seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms, serving as the team’s general manager for four years. Prior to his time as general manager, Koehler spent six seasons’ as the director of player personnel and assistant general manager. Koehler was a member of Youngstown’s staff during its 2014-15 Anderson Cup Championship season.
Koehler has an extensive wealth of knowledge and 21 years of hockey experience. He was an instrumental part of the building process of three junior hockey expansions teams and has been successful in finding and managing elite hockey talent. He was the first USHL executive to have two first-round NHL draft picks in the same NHL draft (2005).
His career began in 1998 as a coaching staff assistant/salary arbitration assistant for the Pittsburgh Penguins.