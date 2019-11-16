DUBUQUE, IA — An overtime goal was the difference, as the Tri-City Storm fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 2-1 on Friday night in Iowa.
The Storm’s only goal in the game was scored by Nick Capone on the power-play in the second period.
Nearly midway through the third period, Dubuque’s Dylan Jackson scored the equalizer on a power-play chance.
After Tri-City (6-7-2-1) failed to convert on its only shot of the overtime period, Dubuque’s Riese Gaber ended the game by scoring a breakaway goal. Dubuque improved to 9-2-1-0 this season with the victory.
Tri-City travels to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. today (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.