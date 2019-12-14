GENEVA, Ill. — The Tri-City Storm dropped a 2-1 shootout decision Friday night to the Chicago Steel.
Joe Berg scored Tri-City’s only goal of the game in the first period and Andrius Kulbis-Marino scored the Storm’s only goal in the shootout. Tri-City returns to action today (Saturday) at 7:05 p.m. in another road game against the Chicago Steel, which wraps up the Storm’s schedule before the upcoming holiday break
Chicago’s John Spetz netted the opening goal of the game just over four minutes into the first period. Berg answered at 18:21 of the first period with his third goal of the year. Kulbis-Marino and Asa Kinnear assisted on Berg’s game-tying goal.
Tri-City outshot Chicago 27-24 and took the lead in the shootout win Kulbis-Marino scored on the first shot. The Steel’s Mackie Samoskevich tied it and after Tri-City’s Davis Burnside, Owen Power and Colby Ambrosio failed to convert, Mathieu De St. Phalle scored to give Chicago a 2-1 win.
The Storm’s Daniel Allin made 23 saves on 24. Chicago’s Ian Shane stopped 26 of Tri-City’s 27 shots.
The Storm climbed one spot to fifth place in the Western Conference standings by picking up one point in the shootout loss. Tri-City is now 10-11-2-2 through 25 games.
