KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm completed Phase I of the USHL draft by making eight selections in then 10-round draft Monday.
The Storm selected four forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender. The Phase I draft, formerly known as the "Futures Draft," is only open to 2004 birth year players.
Phase II of the USHL draft is open to players of all ages eligible to play junior hockey and who are not protected by another USHL team. Phase II of the USHL draft is today.
Earlier this spring, Tri-City signed Gavin Brindley and Vinny Borgesi to tender agreements for the 2020-21 season. The USHL tender process allows each team to tender up to two players prior to the USHL Phase I draft in place of its first and second-round picks.
Besides those two tender agreements, the Storm had three other picks in the first five rounds.
Tri-City had an extra second-round pick from a prior transaction and used it to select its first player of the draft. They selected centerman Jonah Aegerter from Janesville, Wis., with the 18th overall pick. Aegerter appeared in 83 games for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U15 program during this season. He netted 26 goals and recorded 63 assists.
The first defenseman to be selected by the Storm was Shaun McEwen of South Hadley, Mass., with the 40th overall pick. He skated in 77 games for the Selects Hockey Academy 15U program at the South Kent School in South Kent, Conn. McEwen scored 26 goals and notched 54 assists this season.
The Storm’s next pick was in the fifth round, and they drafted defenseman Seth Constance of Northville, Mich. Constance recorded two assists in 14 games this season for the Compuware U15 program in Detroit.
The Storm also drafted defenseman Isaiah George, forwards August Falloon and Colin Kessler, and goaltender Pete Sterling.
"We believe that we got tremendous value in the selections that we made today," Storm general manager Jason Koehler said. "It’s a great day for our organization, we got a little bit of everything in terms of player personnel. We believe that they will prove to be the best players of this birth class."
Before the draft, the Storm acquired goaltender Grant Riley and a 2021 second-round draft pick from the Madison Capitols in exchange for affiliate list defenseman Nick Wallace and affiliate list forward Casey Severo.
They also completed a transaction with the Green Bay Gamblers to acquire the 24th overall pick in the second round of the Phase II draft and a pick in the Phase I portion of the draft in exchange for affiliate list defenseman Owen Murray and a conditional draft pick in the 2021 USHL Phase II draft.