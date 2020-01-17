YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A two-goal second period allowed the Tri-City Storm to gain a comfortable lead over the Youngstown Phantoms on Friday night.
After each team scored a goal in the first period, the Storm controlled both zones over the final two periods to defeat the Phantoms 4-1 at the Covelli Centre at Youngstown.
The victory keeps the Storm (17-13-3-2) in second place behind Waterloo in the Western Conference standings with 39 points.
The Storm’s defense, headlined by recently acquired netminder Todd Scott, played a key role in the victory. The Storm held the Phantoms scoreless on 18 of their 19 shots on goal.
Less than two minutes into the game, the Storm gained the early advantage on a goal by defenseman Mitchell Miller.
Nearly three minutes later, the Phantoms (13-15-4-1) evened the score on a Jayson Dobay goal.
After failing to capitalize on scoring chances in the first period when they held a 14-7 advantage in shots on goal over the Phantoms, the Storm broke open the game late in the second period.
Forward Colby Ambrosio fired a shot past Youngstown goalie Colin Purcell for his team-leading 20th goal to give the Storm a one-goal advantage with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the period.
Miller added his second goal of the contest on a power-play opportunity with 13 seconds left in the second.
With Scott in net, the two-goal advantage was more than enough for the Storm, who received an insurance goal from forward Joe Berg in the third period.
The Storm will try to sweep the two-game series against the Phantoms when they meet at 6:05 p.m. today (Saturday).