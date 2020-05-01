KEARNEY — The USHL announced Friday that Tri-City Storm forward Matthew Knies was named to the USHL’s All-Rookie First Team for the 2019-20 season.
Knies joins forwards Brendan Brisson (Chicago Steel) and Ryan Kirwan (Madison Capitols), defensemen Evan Nause (Sioux Falls) and Christian Jimenez (Sioux City Musketeers), and goaltender Simon Latkoczy (Madison Capitols) as players across the league named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team.
Knies led all Storm rookies in scoring this season with 14 goals, 31 assists and 45 points. Knies is an eligible prospect for the 2021 NHL draft.
Matthew Knies, 17, of Phoenix is committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota.
"It’s a huge honor for me to follow recent Storm players Zac Jones, Shane Pinto and Isaiah Saville in being named to the USHL’s All-Rookie Team," Knies said. "I am glad to be able to represent Tri-City, and my teammates, who were such a big part of my success."