KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Des Moines Buccaneers 5-2 Friday night at the Viaero Center.
Tri-City Storm leading scorer Colby Ambrosio netted two of the Storm’s third period goals to secure the win. Carter Mazur scored his first USHL goal in the first period. The Storm return to action at 7:05 tonight (Saturday) by hosting Military Appreciation Night against Des Moines at the Viaero Center.
Joey Strada gave the Buccaneers its first lead of the game just over four minutes into the first period. Less than one minute later, Tri-City tied the game on a goal from Mazur. After tying the game, Tri-City surrendered another goal to the Bucs. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 10-7 in the first but trailed 2-1. The Storm again outshot Des Moines 6-3 in the second period, but without any scoring by either side. Tri-City had not won a game this season when trailing after two periods, and Des Moines had not lost a game this season when leading after the second.
Molenaar started the Storm scoring outburst just over three minutes into the third period.
Ambrosio gave Tri-City its first lead of the game minutes later on another power-play goal.
With less than five minutes to play, Ambrosio scored his second goal of the night. Finally, with less than three minutes to go in the game, Ian Murphy sealed Tri-City’s win with his third goal of the year.
Tri-City outshot Des Moines 18-0 in the third period, and completed the comeback. Daniel Allin stopped eight of 10 Buccaneer shots to record the victory in net.
