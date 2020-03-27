KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm announced the signing of forward Gavin Brindley to a tender agreement for the 2020-21 season on Friday.
Brindley, 16, of Estero, Fla., skated in 53 games this season for the Florida Alliance and scored 56 goals and recorded 55 assists.
In January, Brindley represented the United States at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland. Brindley scored in USA’s opening game of the tournament, a 7-5 win against Finland on Jan. 18. The United States went 3-0-0-1 in tournament play and won a silver medal in the event.
"I can’t wait to play for the Storm next season," Brindley said. "I love the small-town atmosphere of Kearney, and the decision to join this organization was an easy one to make. I’m a smaller guy, but I’m quick and can make plays when given the opportunity."
Brindley, who is eligible for the 2023 NHL draft, is the fifth player the Storm have signed since the tender agreement process began before the 2012-13 season.
He is the fourth player the Storm have signed to a tender agreement in Storm President and head coach Anthony Noreen’s three years with the team.
Last season, the Storm signed forward Davis Burnside. They signed forward Colby Ambrosio and defenseman Ruben Rafkin prior to the 2018-19 season.
"Gavin is the best American-born forward available to tender," Noreen said. "Gavin will be a huge addition to our locker room and to our culture. We feel that this addition will add a ton of talent, skill and character to our organization. Gavin is an elite-level player."
The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2004 birth year players prior to the 2020 USHL Phase I draft. This is the first tender signing for the Storm for next season. The move will replace Tri-City’s first-round pick in this year’s USHL Phase I draft.