KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has signed defenseman Vinny Borgesi to a tender agreement for the 2020-21 season.
Borgesi, 16, of Philadelphia skated in 61 games this season for the Selects Hockey Academy at the South Kent School in South Kent, Conn. He notched 12 goals and 88 assists.
“Signing with a USHL team is a big step for me in my career, but I’m up for the challenge and ready to work for it,” Borgesi said. “I watched a lot of video highlights of the team, and thought playing for the Storm would be great for my development.
“I know a couple guys on the team and I see myself spending a lot of time at the rink next season,”
Borgesi is a Northeastern University commit. He also is eligible for the 2022 NHL draft.
Alex Limoges, Shane Pinto and Zac Jones are former South Kent players who have suited up for the Storm.
The USHL tender process allows teams to sign two players born in 2004 prior to the 2020 USHL Phase I draft. The signing of Borgesi will replace Tri-City’s second-round pick.
“Vinny is a great player, he has a really special drive that separates him from other athletes and other hockey players,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “Our staff feels that this was the best available defenseman to tender, so we’re thrilled that he chose to join our organization.”