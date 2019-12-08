KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm split a two-game weekend series against the Fargo Force on Saturday.
The Storm won the first game of the series 2-1 but fell short 5-3 in the second contest against Fargo at the Viaero Center. The first game started Friday but was postponed due to poor ice conditions with the final period being played Saturday.
After sitting on a 2-1 lead for roughly 20 hours, Tri-City held Fargo off the board in Saturday night’s third period to prevail. After trailing 1-0 after the first period on Friday night, Colby Ambrosio and Benji Eckerle netted second period goals for the Storm.
The second game of the night began approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Fargo jumped on the board first on Saturday night with a goal from Mason Salquist. About two minutes later, Lynden Breen found the back of the net to increase Fargo’s lead. Nick Capone provided an answer for Tri-City, netting his four goal of the year on the power play about midway through the first period.
Breen scored his second goal of the night and eighth goal of the season with less than two minutes to play in the second period to give Fargo a 3-1 lead.
Just over a minute into the third period, Joe Berg scored his second goal of the year to give Tri-City its second goal of the night. Berg’s goal was netted at 1:05 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Benji Eckerle.
About midway through the third period, Nick Portz tied the game on a goal assisted by Sam Rhodes for the Storm.
With less than two minutes to go in the game, Fargo’s Alex Nordstrom scored the eventual game-winning goal. He then score an empty-net goal with 15 seconds left.
The Storm have a two-game road trip against the Chicago Steel before having a Christmas break. They return to the Viaero Center on Dec. 27.
