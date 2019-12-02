LINCOLN — The Tri-City Storm split a weekend series with Lincoln, losing 8-5 on Saturday before bouncing back for a 6-3 victory on Sunday.
The series was the first matches between the in-state rivals.
The Storm snapped a three-game losing skid with Sunday’s victory in which the Storm got two goals from Sam Rhodes as well as goals from Nick Capone, Benji Eckerle, Colby Ambrosio and Mitchell Miller.
Daniel Allin made 31 saves on 34 shots to record the win in net.
Capone scored the game’s first goal halfway through the first period. It was his third goal of the season.
Just over a minute into the second period, Eckerle netted his ninth goal of the season, and Capone got the assists, to put Tri-City in front 2-0. Rhodes scored his first career goal to give the Storm a 3-0 lead 3 minutes, 42 seconds into the second period. Rhodes’ goal was assisted by Cole McWard and was scored on the power play
Lincoln’s Chase Pilawski ended Tri-City’s run of three unanswered goals by netting his first goal of the year just over six minutes into the period, but the Storm regained a three-goal lead with 30 seconds left in the period when Colby Ambrosio scored his team-leading 12th goal.
Rhodes’ second goal came at the 1:59 mark of the second period to give Tri-City a comfortable 5-1 lead.
Lincoln’s Josh Lopina scored back- to-back goals to cut the lead but the clock was on the Storm’s side and Miller scored an empty-net goal, his first of the season, to wrap up the victory.
Saturday, Ambrosio scored two goals while Calvin Dybicz, Nick Portz and Cole McWard added one each, but it wasn’t enough.
The Storm returns to action this weekend at the Viaero Center with a pair of games against Fargo
