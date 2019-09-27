CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn. — The Tri-City Storm dropped their opening game of the season Thursday evening at the DICK’S Sporting Good USHL Fall Classic.
The Waterloo Black Hawks defeated the Storm 2-1 in their overtime game.
Joe Molenaar scored the Storm’s only goal in the final two minutes of the first period.
Waterloo netted the game’s opening goal just over five minutes remaining in the first.
Molenaar evened the score when he found the back of the net and his goal marked the final goal in regulation.
In overtime, each team registered a shot on goal, but it was Waterloo’s Aaron Bohlinger who ended the game.
The two teams were even in shots on goal, 27-27. The Storm were scoreless on eight power plays, while Waterloo failed to score on its six power play chances.
Tri-City returns to action at 1 p.m. today in its final game of the Fall Classic, playing the Youngstown Phantoms.
