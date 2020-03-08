KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm bounced back from Friday night’s loss to claim a 4-3 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday.
Joey Cipollone, Chase McLane, Calvin Dybicz and Matthew Knies netted goals in the Storm victory.
Cipollone netted his fifth goal of the year and the first goal of the game at the 4-minute, 16-second mark of the second period. Nick Portz and Matthew Knies collected the assists on the power-pla goal.
McLane, playing in his 100th USHL game, scored at the 9:33 mark. McLane’s goal, his sixth of the year, was assisted by Joe Berg and Nick Donato.
Muskegon’s Cameron Berg scored his 20th goal of the season on the power play to cut Tri-City’s lead in half and setting up a dramatic third period.
Dybicz scored his second goal of the year at 7:51 of the third period to keep the Storm in command. The goal was assisted by Sam Rhodes.
Minutes later Muskegon’s Rhett Pitlick scored his 17th goal of the year to return the lead to one.
But that lasted just over a minute later, Knies returned the Storm to a two-goal advantage with an empty-net goal.
Muskegon scored the final goal with 56 seconds left.
Storm goalie Todd Scott made 13 saves on 16 shots to record his eighth win of the season.
Tri-City (24-17-5-2) now sets its sights on the team directly in front of them in the Western Conference standings, the Fargo Force. The Storm travel to Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D., for games Friday and Saturday. The Storm return home to the Viaero Center March 20 to play the Sioux City Musketeers.