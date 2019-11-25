KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm announced Monday the acquisition of multiple early-round draft picks and future considerations from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in exchange for forward Joe Molenaar. completed today with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
Tri-City acquired a 2020 first-round Phase II draft pick, a 2020 second-round Phase I draft pick and a 2020 fourth-round Phase II draft pick.
Molenaar, 20, of Minnetonka, Minn. appeared in 19 regular-season games this season with the Storm. He netted three goals and recorded six point.
Molenaar was a member of Tri-City’s 2018-19 Anderson Cup Championship team. Last season, Molenaar scored 15 goals and notched 18 assists in 53 regular-season games with the Storm.
“This is a trade that we felt was best for all parties involved," president and coach Anthony Noreen said. "It gives Joe a fresh start with a team that is in need for the type of player that he is. The transaction gave us some high-quality assets that we can use this spring in the draft, or later on this season in order to upgrade."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.