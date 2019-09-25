KEARNEY — A bad memory weighs on the Tri-City Storm.
After winning 45 regular-season games last season to claim their second-ever Anderson Cup, the Tri-City Storm stumbled in the Western Conference Final where they lost to eventual Clark Cup champion Sioux Falls.
It marked the second consecutive season that the Storm fizzled out in the playoffs. Despite the disappointing endings, the Storm have trended upwards in coach Anthony Noreen’s two years at the helm.
As they begin the regular season against Waterloo at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, the Storm hope this season will conclude in hoisting the organization’s second Clark Cup in the 20-year history of the team.
“We are just going to go in and be the best we can and grow,” second-year center Colby Ambrosio said. “All the returners are pretty mad about last season and what happened so we want to carry that into this year.”
The Storm have 12 players back from last year’s team, the most in the organization’s history, and have spent the preseason incorporating the 15 newcomers and acclimating them to the style and culture of the team.
In a development league like the USHL, the top junior hockey league in the United States, most teams have a high amount of turnover each season. Noreen hopes the returners understand the grind of the 62-game regular season and can assist the newcomers with the adjustment process.
The Storm played fast and with a relentless mindset last season, and Noreen doesn’t expect that to change, even with the roster turnover.
“I think there’s a level of hunger in those guys that went through what we went through last year,” Noreen said. The players “very easily could have looked at it as a successful season and taken the foot off the gas.
“If anything, I think they feel unsatisfied and it certainly showed in the way they attacked their strength and conditioning this summer. The testing was very encouraging and I think the newcomers add a level of excitement. It’s been really competitive around here.”
The Storm have to replace their top-five point scorers from last season. They also lost their most talented forward in Shane Pinto, who they acquired from Lincoln during the season and recorded 11 goals and 16 assists in 26 games with the Storm. Pinto was the 32nd overall pick by Ottawa in this year’s NHL draft.
Winger Joe Molenaar is the Storm’s top returning offensive threat from last season. He accumulated 15 goals and 18 assists in 53 games.
The Storm hope younger players from last year’s team, including Ambrosio, can develop into consistent producers this season.
Rookie forwards Carter Mazur and Davis Burnside have the potential to provide solid contributions this season.
Last season the Storm allowed a league-low 2.26 goals against average. They had Ronnie Attard, the USHL Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year, and Zac Jones, the league’s rookie of the year, as their top defensemen pairing.
Netminder Isaiah Saville also earned goaltender of the year after posting a 1.90 goals against average and .925 save percentage in 34 regular-season games.
Calvin Dybicz, Cole McWard, Mike Koster and Kyle Aucoin are returning defensemen from last season.
The Storm have two new goalies in rookies Joe Sharib and Daniel Allin.
“It’s tough shoes to fill with the guys that are gone from last year,” Noreen said. “But we think we have a capable group.”
The Storm will play Youngstown in the Fall Classic at 1 p.m. Friday before hosting their home opener against Omaha at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Viaero Center.
“We have good guys from last year on the team this year, and we know what we did last year to have a close-knit group and we are trying to do the same this year,” Ambrosio said.
