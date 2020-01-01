KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm ended the decade on a three-game winning streak after picking up a 6-3 victory over Lincoln Tuesday night at the Viaero Center.
Nick Portz, Nick Capone, Sam Rhodes, Davis Burnside and Cole McWard scored in the Storm’s win, its 13th of the season.
Tri-City outshot the Stars 23-7 in the first period but neither team found the back of the net.
Lincoln went ahead on a second-period goal by Robert McCollum near the six-minute mark. Tri-City tied it at 7:24 when Capone scored his fifth goal of the year with assists by Benji Eckerle and Chase McLane.
Just over a minute later, Portz scored his first of two goals in the game with Colby Ambrosio and Mike Koster credited with the assists.
Lincoln tied the score at 15:05 on a goal by Colby Enns but Rhodes scored on a power play to start the third period and Burnside scored a few minutes later to give the Storm a 4-2 lead. McWard and Koster had the assists on Rhodes’ goal and Kyle Aucoin and Matthew Knies assisted on Burnside’s goal.
After another goal by Enns cut Tri-City’s lead to one, McWard scored on a power play and Portz netted his ninth goal of the lead.
Tri-City outshot Lincoln 51-21 and the Storm’s Daniel Allin made 18 saves to record the win in net.
